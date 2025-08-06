Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football Target Locks In Visits to Ohio State, LSU, Penn State
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston is beginning to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment process as he locks in game day visits for the fall.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in America, has earned multiple offers this offseason after bursting on the scene as a sophomore in 2024.
During Alston's sophomore campaign, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has since earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to the talented prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
He's seen his recruitment process blossom this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference schools entering the mix.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also a program to monitor in his recruitment process after an unofficial visit to South Bend this offseason.
“What made Notre Dame stand out was the culture, environment and brotherhood,” Alston told Rivals on April 18. “What I fell in love with is what they have planned for you after the NFL — like, what they can do for you outside of football.
“Education is very important to me. Notre Dame is a great place where I can get a great education. Then, when I’m done with football, I can do something else with my life.”
Now, according to 247Sports, Alston is beginning to lock in unofficial visits for the fall with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions set to get the Ohio native to campus.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program extended an offer last week with the program beginning to develop a relationship with Alston.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with the program preparing for a critical stretch of both official and unofficial visits this upcoming fall.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.