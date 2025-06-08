Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Extend Offer to Top-10 Running Back in America
McDonough (Ga.) Ola High four-star running back Caden Waye continues his rise as one of the nation's top prospects following a standout sophomore campaign.
Waye, a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become a hot commodity after earning offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.
The double-digit scholarship list includes the "Who's Who" of college football with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels now getting in on the action.
Kiffin and Co. extended an offer to Waye on Saturday following an unofficial visit to Oxford.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has become a name to know in the Peach State with the Rebels staff making sure to get in on the action prior to his junior campaign.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss program have been doing their due diligence on the recruiting scene this offseason with the staff hosting a myriad of priority targets.
The Rebels hold a a Top-15 class in the 2026 cycle to this point, but the program is also looking to lay the foundation in the 2027 cycle as well.
With new offers being dished out, including one to Waye, Ole Miss has landed a trio of commitments in the rising-junior class.
The Recent Pledge: Jamarkus Pittman - No. 2 DL in America
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman committed to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday, he revealed via social media.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, gives Kiffin and Co. a monster addition to the Rebels' fast-rising 2027 Recruiting Class.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has reeled in offers from then likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels securing the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again lands a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
