The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin's Son Lists Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators and LSU Tigers as Top-3 Schools

The youngest Kiffin continues navigating the early stages of his recruitment, labels three powerhouses as dream schools.

Zack Nagy

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gives direction during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gives direction during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin is navigating the early stages of his recruitment process during his sophomore campaign, but it hasn't stopped him from evaluating which programs he'd want to play for in the future.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder holds offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Georgia State Panthers where he has emerged as a Power Four prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Rhett Lashlee and the SMU program became the first school to extend a scholarship in May with multiple offers rolling in after as Kiffin emerged as a name to know.

But Kiffin also knows which schools he's keeping tabs on as his recruitment process ramps up in the coming years after labeling three schools on his radar.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Oct 21, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with his son Knox before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

"If you're wondering about my top 3: put Oregon in there. Dan Lanning, great coach. Best jerseys in the nation," Kiffin said on Under The Lights podcast.

"Gotta go with Florida. Great stadium, jerseys, you know the Swamp. Can't beat it. I feel like Oregon and Florida, every kid just wants to go to Oregon. You can't beat it. They've got everything," Kiffin added.

The final school on Kiffin's radar is none other than Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference rival: LSU.

"Then definitely I feel like LSU is up there now. I don't know, the culture there is different," Kiffin added.

The 2028 signal-caller will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers for the program's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kiffin spent his freshman campaign at Palos Verde (Calif.) prior to making the move to the Magnolia State and joining his father in Oxford.

As he navigates his sophomore season with Oxford High, Kiffin has served as the backup where he's made one appearance in 2025.

Kiffin completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 109 yards while also rushing the ball multiple times for a touchdown.

For [Lane] Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will host the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all focus on the non-conference clash.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

