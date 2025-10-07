Lane Kiffin's Son Lists Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators and LSU Tigers as Top-3 Schools
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin is navigating the early stages of his recruitment process during his sophomore campaign, but it hasn't stopped him from evaluating which programs he'd want to play for in the future.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder holds offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Georgia State Panthers where he has emerged as a Power Four prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
Rhett Lashlee and the SMU program became the first school to extend a scholarship in May with multiple offers rolling in after as Kiffin emerged as a name to know.
But Kiffin also knows which schools he's keeping tabs on as his recruitment process ramps up in the coming years after labeling three schools on his radar.
"If you're wondering about my top 3: put Oregon in there. Dan Lanning, great coach. Best jerseys in the nation," Kiffin said on Under The Lights podcast.
"Gotta go with Florida. Great stadium, jerseys, you know the Swamp. Can't beat it. I feel like Oregon and Florida, every kid just wants to go to Oregon. You can't beat it. They've got everything," Kiffin added.
The final school on Kiffin's radar is none other than Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference rival: LSU.
"Then definitely I feel like LSU is up there now. I don't know, the culture there is different," Kiffin added.
The 2028 signal-caller will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers for the program's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Kiffin spent his freshman campaign at Palos Verde (Calif.) prior to making the move to the Magnolia State and joining his father in Oxford.
As he navigates his sophomore season with Oxford High, Kiffin has served as the backup where he's made one appearance in 2025.
Kiffin completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 109 yards while also rushing the ball multiple times for a touchdown.
For [Lane] Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will host the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all focus on the non-conference clash.
