Lane Kiffin's Son Takes Visit to Alabama Crimson Tide as Recruitment Heats Up
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin continues making a name for himself on the recruiting scene this offseason with multiple programs making their presence felt in his process.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, plays his prep ball for Oxford High School where he's set to enter his sophomore campaign in 2025.
The 2028 signal-caller is in the midst of a critical offseason with college programs taking notice.
Kiffin has now reeled in six college offers from the likes of SMU, Western Kentucky, Sacramento State, Georgia State, Murray State and Florida International.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder, and California native, is garnering interest from multiple schools with his first handful of scholarships now brought in.
Kiffin played his freshman ball for Palos Verdes in California prior to making the move to Oxford High this offseason.
This weekend, the Kiffin's hit the road to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) where [Knox] Kiffin attended an Alabama Crimson Tide camp as he makes his name known on the recruiting scene.
With [Knox Kiffin's] father right down the road, the resources are endless for the talented signal-caller quickly making a name for himself in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
Kiffin's family has relocated from California to Oxford with the Ole Miss shot-caller opening up on the move for them to join him in the Magnolia State.
"My daughter (Landry) ended up moving here by choice in high school from Manhattan Beach, California to Oxford, Mississippi to come live with me," Kiffin said on The Pivot.
"I don’t think that would’ve happened before. And now, my son is doing it by choice. And then my daughter stayed here for college when she could’ve gone other places."
Now, Kiffin continues carving out his own path on the recruiting scene with multiple schools in pursuit of the Magnolia State signal-caller.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.