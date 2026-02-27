Major Ole Miss Football Target Surging in Recruiting Rankings Amid Pivotal Offseason

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais continues his meteoric rise this offseason as one of America's top offensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Calais checks in as a top-five two-way prospect where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Louisiana had his breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits for the dynamic athlete.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Houston Cougars are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late, but the border state schools are making their presence felt here.

Top ATHs in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings⚡️https://t.co/swooYVy0bs pic.twitter.com/oUGlzTPXsL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 27, 2026

Calais projects as a wide receiver at the next level with his dynamic abilities as a pass-catcher having evaluators salivating at his potential on the college scene.

Rebels associate head coach Frank Wilson - who developed a strong relationship with Calais during his time on staff at LSU - checked in with the talented prospect last month for an in-person visit.

Now, Ole Miss is surging for the talented prospect with the Rebels and LSU Tigers emerging as the two teams to watch amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Calais has locked in official visits with both Southeastern Conference schools - along with the Houston Cougars - as he gears up for multi-day stays at his contenders.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will have Calais in town from May 29 - June 1 along with a visit to LSU from June 19-21 as the two schools fight for a priority target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

