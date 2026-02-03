Miami Hurricanes Enter Race for Elite Ole Miss Football Target Amid Major Offseason

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason as programs from coast-to-coast enter the race for his services.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process as he prepares for a pivotal offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

Wilson made his way to Louisiana last week for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options as schools travel down to The Boot in pursuit of the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.

Now, add the Miami Hurricanes as a program that's entered the race after the ACC program made the call on Tuesday morning.

After a great conversation with @CoachMirabal I am blessed to receive an offer from @CanesFootball thank you for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Kex1mamyqV — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) February 3, 2026

Simien has his pick of where he wants to attend college. The "Who's Who" of college football continue extending offers with the Hurricanes dishing out one of their own after a National Championship appearance last month.

The school to know in Simien's process remains the LSU Tigers as Lane Kiffin and Co. swing for the fences for the elite weapon.

Kiffin and his coaching staff also checked in with the No. 1 interior offensive lineman last month as the pursuit intensifies for the top-ranked prospect.

Now, as Simien navigates a rigorous recruitment process this offseason, the Ole Miss Rebels will have their work cut out for them as the likes of LSU, Miami, and Texas A&M swing for the fences in pursuit of the No. 1 player at his position.

