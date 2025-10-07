Michigan Wolverines Enter Race for Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target
Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. is beginning to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail with multiple programs entering the race for the talented pass-catcher.
The prized Tennessee wideout has become a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana, among others, extending scholarships his way as of late.
Walden is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.
Now, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect has emerged as a name to know in Tennessee with a myriad of schools in on the action.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending an offer his way last week as his rise continues.
Walden was back in Oxford for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Then, just days later, an offer came in from Kiffin and Co.
Since then, he's begun picking up momentum with the Tennessee Volunteers extending an offer his way followed by the Michigan Wolverines entering the race this week.
Sherrone Moore and Co. made the call on Monday to the prized Tennessee wide receiver where he earned another big-time offer to his scholarship list.
Ole Miss has begun doing damage in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple commitments already locked in with a myriad of targets on the program's radar.
The Recent Pledge: QB Keegan Croucher
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford last weekend set the tone.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
