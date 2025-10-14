Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes Battling for Ole Miss Football Commit
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of programs entering the race for the Tennessee native.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in June after making the decision to go public.
Prior to committing to the Ole Miss Rebels, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that ultimately secured the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again worked his magic in order to secure a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
But Pittman is just getting started in his recruitment process with multiple powerhouse programs now entering the mix despite a commitment to Ole Miss.
Across the last few months, Pittman has reeled in offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, as his process heats up.
The Tennessee native has remained a priority target for multiple schools with Ole Miss landing the early verbal commitment this offseason.
Now, as Pittman navigates his junior campaign, Kiffin and Co. will keep a foot on the gas for the coveted defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss is off to a hot start in next year's class with Pittman Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher headlining the haul.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford in September set the tone.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
