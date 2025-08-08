Nation's No. 2 Wide Receiver Commits to Auburn Over Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, he revealed on Friday evening.
The No. 2 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle chose the Auburn program over the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings this offseason after a stellar junior campaign for his prep squad.
Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 scores on his way to cruising up to the No. 2 overall wide receiver in America.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program kept a foot on the gas for the in-state wide receiver after hosting him on an official visit this summer to soak in the scenes of Oxford.
Mathews made his way to town with Kiffin and Co. laying out the framework of what the next 3-4 years would look like, NIL opportunities and more across a multi-day stay.
Along with taking an official visit to Ole Miss, Mathews checked in with the LSU Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies across a critical offseason.
Down the stretch, the "Mathews Sweepstakes" quickly became a two-team race between the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers, sources told Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn program continued intensifying their pursuit for the fast-rising wideout where he became a "must-get" for the Tigers.
Auburn has been quiet on the recruiting trail in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program holding a class outside of the Top-50.
Now, Mathews reveals his commitment to the program where he'll join his close friend Deuce Knight at Auburn as a duo for the future in the Southeastern Conference.
Knight, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, is a true freshman signal-caller at Auburn where he helped assist the Tigers on the recruiting trail.
The Ole Miss Rebels currently hold a Top-20 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program keeping tabs on multiple targets heading into the fall.
