Nation's No. 4 EDGE, Dynamic Florida Gators Target Reveals Major News on Ole Miss

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown will make his way to Oxford on Wednesday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff, he revealed via social media.

Brown checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America turning up the heat for the talented defender as his recruitment explodes this offseason.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

But there are contenders emerging as Brown locks in his visit schedule for the summer with multiple trips already under his belt.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Courtesy of Mekai Brown on Instagram.

Brown also snuck in an unofficial visit to USC last week where the Trojans staff "blew him away" during his time in town, according to Rivals.

"Mekai Brown - if the things stay the way they are right now - he's the No. 27 rated player in the Rivals300 which means he would finish with five-stars if this was the end of the recruiting cycle... The upside that he has physically," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"It was his first time out at USC. It blew him away - they obviously made him feel like a priority, but he feels USC is on the rise and it's something that he's thinking strongly of being a part of. He loves the mentality around the program.

"He says that USC is very high on his list. I talked to another source that spent time with him that thinks USC is running No. 1 right now."

But the Ole Miss Rebels are also in contention with the defensive weapon now making his way to Oxford on Wednesday as Golding and Co. look to build momentum:

Headed to the Sip tomorrow 🦈🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/AIu83AIuVS — Mekai Brown (@mekai_brown) March 17, 2026

The fast-rising defensive weapon has also raved about Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels and the program's defensive scheme as he keeps tabs amid a critical recruiting stretch.

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Now, with a visit to Oxford locked in, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff will have work to do in order to battle at the top as schools look to build momentum this offseason.

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