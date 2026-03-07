Nation's No. 4 Quarterback, Elite Ole Miss Football Commit Receives Major Praise

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher made his way to the Peach State this weekend for the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta (Ga.) as he competes against multiple high-profile signal-callers.

Croucher has surged to the No. 4 rated quarterback in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels holding the verbal commitment after making things public last fall.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder visited Oxford with Ole Miss quickly winning out for his services following a trip to the Magnolia State - ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and other fierce competitors for his commitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, as Croucher navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment and development, he's quickly gaining more national attention.

The Ole Miss pledge is "throwing darts" at the Elite 11 Regional with his game quickly turning heads of the top evaluators:

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher has been throwing some darts at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. https://t.co/TKCr9eoPab@Zach_Berry @SpiritBen pic.twitter.com/TdYkCxMZvt — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2026

As Croucher continues growing his game, the "physically-gifted" quarterback has the chance to explode at the next level with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to hold on down the stretch.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: