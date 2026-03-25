Nation's No. 4 Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels Commit Helping Recruit Ohio State Target

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has contenders emerging in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the dynamic offensive threat.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has thrived with the ball in his hands across three years on the high school scene.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder put the country on notice as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

The versatility of Calais quickly piqued evaluators' interest where he blossomed into one of the top offensive weapons in America.

Now, as he gears up for his senior campaign, Calais has placed a primary focus on his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race alongside the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Miami Hurricanes.

But three are standing out from the rest: Ole Miss, LSU, and Houston - according to Rivals.

"Calais is another blue-chipper that’s currently trending toward in-state LSU, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.," Rivals wrote.

"A versatile two-way playmaker, Calais has official visits locked in with LSU, Ole Miss and Houston. His process looks like one that will carry past the spring."

Ole Miss is utilizing a secret weapon in the recruitment of Calais with the program's top offensive commit assisting the Rebels.

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has his recruiting cap on here with the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America taking to social media to help Ole Miss push for Calais.

Croucher revealed a pledge to program last fall after a successful visit to Oxford, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits for the signal-caller that is gaining significant attention this offseason.

Now, as Calais navigates his recruitment with official visits locked in to both Ole Miss and LSU - where it's emerging as a two-team race - all eyes are on the No. 5 rated athlete in America.

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