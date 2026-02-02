No. 1 Prospect in Alabama, Elite Ole Miss Football Commit Predicted to SEC Rival

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore narrowed his focus to six programs last week with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels squarely in the mix for the coveted defender.

Moore checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama and a top-five defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple heavy-hitters battling for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, following a standout junior campaign in Alabama.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, Moore is down to six schools: Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas.

The Auburn Tigers have emerged as the favorites in his recruitment with 247Sports' Christian Clemente logging a prediction on Monday for the program to win out for his services and ultimately earn his commitment.

But the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program in the race as Moore navigates the final phases of his recruitment this offseason.

Ole Miss is dominating the recruiting scene with the coaching staff checking in with multiple priority targets last week for in-person visits.

Rebels Emerge as Finalists: Antwan Jackson

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference programs battling for his commitment.

Jackson has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but a strong junior campaign catapulted his status with a myriad of programs extending offers his way.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues.

Courtesy of Antwan Jackson on Instagram.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are squarely in the race for Jackson's commitment as his recruitment picks up amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

