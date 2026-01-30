Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Among Potential Destinations for Five-Star Defender

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore is down to six schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists battling for his commitment.

Moore checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama and a top-five defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs extending offers.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

NEWS: Four-Star DL Donivan Moore is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 270 DL is ranked as a Top 5 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/kYMOAhMQQ8 pic.twitter.com/5HSGEoXsUW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 30, 2026

Now, Moore is down to six schools: Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas.

The Auburn Tigers have emerged as the favorites in his recruitment, but Golding and Co. are making their presence felt in his one as he gears up for a pivotal offseason in his process.

Ole Miss is dominating the recruiting scene this offseason with the coaching staff checking in with multiple priority targets this week in-person.

The Recent Visit: Jayden Aparacio-Bailey

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Courtesy of Jayden Aparicio-Bailey on X.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he took to social media following the visit:

