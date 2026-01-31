Ole Miss Football Heating Up on Recruiting Trail During Major Offseason for Program

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are heating up on the recruiting scene this offseason with the program identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Once the Rebels assembled the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Golding and Co. immediately shifted focus towards the 2027 cycle after traveling across the country to check-in with prospects.

Ole Miss has quickly made its presence felt on the recruiting trail with associate head coach Frank Wilson utilizing his Louisiana ties to make waves with prospects in the Bayou State.

But the Rebels are also going national with recruits across the country eyeing Ole Miss as a potential destination.

Three Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

DL Donivan Moore: No. 1 Prospect in Alabama

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore is down to six schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists battling for his commitment.

Moore checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama and a top-five defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs extending offers.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Now, Moore is down to six schools: Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas.

S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey: Top-10 Safety in America

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he remains high on the Rebels.

WR Tae Walden Jr.: Prized Tennessee Wideout

Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. has emerged as a priority target for Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff in Oxford putting a foot on the gas for the talented pass-catcher.

The Tennessee native has become a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana, among others, extending scholarships his way as of late.

Walden put his name on the map after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Then, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect solidified his status as an SEC talent with more offers rolling in.

That includes Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending a scholarship his way last fall as his rise continues.

Walden was back in Oxford for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Then, just days later, an offer came in from Golding and Co.

Now, Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix for Walden despite coaching changes occurring in the Magnolia State.

