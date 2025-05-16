No. 1 Tight End in America Reveals Finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Texas, Oregon, Georgia
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman will be in Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and will skip junior campaign.
After making the move to reclassify, Bowman remains a Top-25 prospect in America and the most sought-after tight end on the market.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is one of the top targets on the program's "Big Board" with the Rebels battling the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ohio State, among others.
Now, he's set to officially visit the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend to begin ramping up his process. It'll be Bowman's first official visit this offseason.
But prior to an official visit to Oxford, Bowman has released his final schools as his recruitment process ramps up.
The No. 1 tight end in America is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.
It's a significant stretch for Kiffin and the Rebels to get the top-ranked tight end to Oxford for a multi-day stay.
Ole Miss became the first program to officially offer Bowman a scholarship during his freshman campaign on the West coast.
Now, he's set to make his way to town for a visit with Kiffin and Co. for a pivotal trip to the Magnolia State.
The Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are also set to receive official visits from Bowman this offseason, according to On3 Sports.
What will the California native provide the school of his choice at the next level? On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire chimed in.
“Mark Bowman was the most consistent tight end threat throughout the OT7 Championship. He was constantly moving the chains and made the occasional strong-handed dunk on top of a defender in the end zone that made the highlight reel as well.
"His frame, twitchy movements and route-running are impressive for a 2027 prospect. Bowman’s skill set allowed him to work himself open both underneath and up the seam. If Vance Spafford was covered, Bowman was the next man up. He stepped up his game in a big way this weekend and made his presence felt throughout the OT7 Championship.” – National Scout Cody Bellaire
