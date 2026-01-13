Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Among Potential Landing Spots for Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal where he immediately emerges as one of the top available players in the market.

Seaton signed with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes program as their highest-rated prospect in over a decade after coming in as an elite five-star weapon in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Sanders and the coaching staff in Boulder immediately tossed the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the fire where he started all 13 games as a true freshman - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

Seaton was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

But it gets better: Seaton didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the elite weapon then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

NEW: Oregon, Texas, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, & Texas Tech are the early schools to watch for Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton who announced his intentions of entering the Portal today.



Oregon & Texas are considered the early front runners at this point in time,… pic.twitter.com/qKK5owXGY7 — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 13, 2026

Now, the projected first round NFL Draft pick is on the board as one of the top available players with a myriad of potential suitors emerging.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have been linked as a potential destination alongside the Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, and LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss remains in search of reinforcements in the trenches after losing multiple players to the Transfer Portal this offseason, but Seaton is expecting to receive quite the payday with the rumor mill swirling surrounding the price tag.

Golding and Co. may be a team in the conversation, but it's set to be a rigorous battle with the Texas Longhorns' unlimited pockets emerging as a top school in contention for Seaton.

The Portal Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: