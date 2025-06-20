No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Ole Miss Football Target Official Visiting SEC Foe
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is navigating a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process after visiting multiple programs this offseason.
Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has officially visited the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers for multi-day stays.
He's also taken multiple unofficial visits to Oxford to soak in the scenes of Ole Miss and talk shop with Lane Kiffin's staff in the Magnolia State.
It's a critical stretch for the Mississippi native with Keys still committed to the LSU Tigers, but it hasn't stopped him from shopping around this offseason.
Following multiple trips, talking shop with other programs and more, Keys will now be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit with Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
It's an impactful trip in his process where the LSU Tigers will look to further lock in his commitment, but it won't stop the Ole Miss Rebels' pursuit.
Despite not landing a summer official from Keys, the staff in Oxford will keep a foot on the gas for the No. 1 wideout in America.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) is quickly blossoming into a household name with NIL deals rolling in his way this offseason.
The five-star recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas as his rise continues both on and off the field with a significant following.
He's one of a select few prep athletes to ink an NIL deal with Adidas with the brand rolling out the red carpet to get him on board.
“I’ll say just the people. When I went out there, I was surrounded by great people,” Keys told On3 Sports. “They knew a lot of great things, and I made a lot of great connections.
"Just having that connection with them and building it up from a while ago to now has just became strong. So I feel like that was a spot for me.”
The Hattiesburg (Miss.) native continues sharing his success with his hometown as his meteoric rise continues.
“I say it’s truly a blessing,” Keys said. “The most important part for me is just showing the kids back home that it’s possible, and it’s a lot of opportunity out there. If you have a dream, go chase it.”
