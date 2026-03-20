No. 1 WR in America, Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Eyeing Ole Miss Football Visit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will be back in Oxford this weekend on an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore eyeing his services, but it's Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns that hold the commitment after he went public with a decision in November.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the upperhand this offseason with a verbal pledge as other schools eye a flip.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program continues it's pursuit for Royal with a pair of visits on the docket this offseason.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

“They have always been a strong contender because my relationship with Coach Patrick Carter is probably one of my strongest ones...he has been on me from Day 1...he’s the first one to see the potential in me before anyone and continues to see me develop into what I can be," Royal told Rivals.

Ole Miss has since locked in an official visit with Royal with the program set to host the No. 1 wide receiver in America on a multi-day stay this summer.

The Rebels join LSU, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida as the four schools with official visits locked in to this point, but others could join the mix - namely Ohio State.

“The Buckeyes could be one to watch. Florida was one of his early favorites less than a year ago, but Tennessee may be Texas’ top competition,” Rivals wrote . “The offense and Kelsey Pope have the Vols in play.”

Royal is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2025 where he wrapped the season with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display.

Now, as Royal works through the offseason, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns pledge with the Ole Miss Rebels presented with a significant opportunity this weekend where he will be in Oxford on a visit.

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