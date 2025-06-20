No. 2 Rated Offensive Lineman in Mississippi, Ole Miss Target Predicted to SEC Rival
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple schools turning up the heat for his services.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
Now, as official visit season continues, Cooley has taken his fair share of visits with Southeastern Conference schools beginning to intensify their pursuit.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as the program searches for additional help in the trenches.
For the Rebels, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is a prospect they remain in contact with as he works through a pivotal stretch in his process.
But one Southeastern Conference school is beginning to separate from the pack as the summer months carry on.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers recently hosted Cooley for an official visit to campus where the program rolled out the red carpet for the Mississippi native.
Kelly and Co. recently landed a commitment from the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State in Emanuel Tucker with the program looking to dip into the state once again.
Now, Cooley has received a prediction via both Rivals and On3 Sports to land in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
Rivals' Take: "LSU is loading up along the offensive line and has traction with another target out of Mississippi. Brad Davis and the Tigers flipped four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker from Mississippi State earlier this month and I've logged a prediction for LSU to land another blue-chipper from the state."
"My FutureCast is on the Tigers with four-star offensive tackle Bryson Cooley, who officially visited over the weekend. Davis and the Tigers are in line to sign a stellar group up front in 2026."
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their pursuit for the top available offensive lineman in the state as his process winds down in the coming months.
