Notre Dame Fighting Irish Receive Prediction to Land Commitment From Ole Miss Target

Garnet Valley (Penn.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper is set to visit multiple contenders this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on the official visit schedule.

Cooper checks in as a Top-50 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment this offseason as he locks in multi-day visits to schools that are piquing his interest.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels quickly piquing his interest as the coaching staff remains in constant communication this offseason.

Cooper is fresh off of a junior campaign where he hauled in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns where he emerged as a target to know in Pennsylvania.

Now, after a strong 2025 season, Cooper is ready to check-in with programs across the country with the Ole Miss Rebels locking in a multi-day stay beginning on May 29.

𝗡𝗘𝗪: I've logged a prediction for Notre Dame to land @Rivals' four-star WR Cade Cooper from Malvern (Pa.) Prep ‼️☘️



He's a big one for the Irish in the 2027 class.



More details: https://t.co/DKEP55A46O pic.twitter.com/ehck1JUYxg — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) March 9, 2026

Along with Ole Miss receiving an official, Cooper has also locked in a trip with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beginning on June 12.

But Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are now building momentum for Cooper with Rivals' Mike Singer logging a prediction in favor of Notre Dame to win out for his commitment.

Cooper is a top wide receiver target in hte 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Ole Miss Rebels, but the coaching staff in Oxford is casting a wide net with a myriad of priority pass-catchers on the program's radar this offseason.

Ole Miss is set to host a myriad of priority targets as well when Cooper makes his way to town where Miguel Whitley, Braylon Calais and Sheldon Isaac are preparing to make their way to Oxford for multi-day stays for a wide receiver-heavy official visit weekend.

