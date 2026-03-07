Oklahoma Sooners Land Commitment From Dynamic Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland four-star quarterback Jamison Roberts has revealed a commitment to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners after going public with a decision on Saturday.

Roberts checks in as the No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as finalists, but it's the Sooners that earn the verbal pledge from the fast-rising prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, after a monstrous junior season

The Saraland (Ala.) star passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2025 - while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

Following his junior season, Roberts then trimmed his list of contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jamison Roberts has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Mobile, AL chose the Sooners over Georgia, Auburn, and Florida



But it's the Sooners that will out for the prospect that evaluators are salivating over.

"Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record," 247Sports wrote of Roberts.

"Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts."

Ole Miss continues evaluating the top signal-callers in America with the Rebels looking to make a splash in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this offseason.

