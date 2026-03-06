Oklahoma Sooners Receive Major Prediction to Land Prized Ole Miss Football QB Target

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland four-star quarterback Jamison Roberts has exploded on the recruiting scene this offseason with a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools entering the race in his process.

Roberts checks in as the No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling for the highly-touted signal-caller amid a pivotal stretch.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior - while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

Following his junior season, Roberts then trimmed his list of contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

But there's a favorite emerging for the Alabama native amid a meteoric rise: The Oklahoma Sooners.

Roberts has received a prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong to land in the Sooners' 2027 Recruiting Class:

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ logged an expert prediction for Oklahoma to land 4-star QB Jamison Roberts⭕️



The Sooners are trending for more…



Read: https://t.co/U0UJRwJEBt pic.twitter.com/qbfTwqG24M — Rivals (@Rivals) March 6, 2026

"Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record," 247Sports wrote of Roberts.

"Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts."

