Ole Miss Baseball Earns Another 2026 Commit in RHP Devin Long
The recruiting momentum is continuing for Ole Miss on the baseball diamond as the Rebels earned their second 2026 right-handed pitcher commitment in as many days on Tuesday evening.
Devin Long, a righty out of Scottsdale, Arizona, pledged to the Rebels on Tuesday night, and you can view his announcement on social media below.
Long suits up for Chaparral High School, and he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. According to Perfect Game, his fastball topped out around 92 MPH over the summer, so that is a huge plus for the Rebels, if Long holds fast to his commitment and eventually arrives in Oxford.
The righty is slated to learn from some veteran coaching minds at Ole Miss as well, including head coach Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum. Mangrum was brought onto the Rebels staff this offseason, and he has drawn rave reviews from players who have worked with him in the professional ranks, including former Ole Miss arm Dylan DeLucia.
Long marks the seventh commitment in Ole Miss' 2026 class, and he is the third right-handed pitcher currently pledged to the Rebels. He is also the first prospect from the state of Arizona to commit to Ole Miss in this cycle.