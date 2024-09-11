The Grove Report

Ole Miss Baseball Earns Another 2026 Commit in RHP Devin Long

The Ole Miss Rebels have picked up a pair of 2026 arms in as many days this week.

John Macon Gillespie

Jun 25, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks to the outfield before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks to the outfield before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The recruiting momentum is continuing for Ole Miss on the baseball diamond as the Rebels earned their second 2026 right-handed pitcher commitment in as many days on Tuesday evening.

Devin Long, a righty out of Scottsdale, Arizona, pledged to the Rebels on Tuesday night, and you can view his announcement on social media below.

Long suits up for Chaparral High School, and he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. According to Perfect Game, his fastball topped out around 92 MPH over the summer, so that is a huge plus for the Rebels, if Long holds fast to his commitment and eventually arrives in Oxford.

The righty is slated to learn from some veteran coaching minds at Ole Miss as well, including head coach Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum. Mangrum was brought onto the Rebels staff this offseason, and he has drawn rave reviews from players who have worked with him in the professional ranks, including former Ole Miss arm Dylan DeLucia.

Long marks the seventh commitment in Ole Miss' 2026 class, and he is the third right-handed pitcher currently pledged to the Rebels. He is also the first prospect from the state of Arizona to commit to Ole Miss in this cycle.

Published
John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Recruiting