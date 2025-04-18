Ole Miss Basketball Set to Host Five-Star, Top-Five Prospect in America for Visit
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through a rigorous offseason in Oxford with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
With a majority of the 2024-25 starting lineup departing the program, the Rebels are in reload mode.
Across the last few weeks, Beard and Co. have been hard at work doing just that in order to reconstruct the roster for the upcoming season, but also the future of the program.
Now, the Rebels are set to host the No. 3 rated prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Caleb Holt, for an official visit this coming weekend.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder attends Grayson High School in Loganville (Ga.), and is a five-star prospect, the No. 3 player in the country.
Holt comes in as the No. 1 shooting guard in America and is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Georgia.
Holt currently holds offers from a litany of the top brands in college basketball, including Auburn, Florida, UConn, North Carolina, Kentucky, and plenty more.
While Holt is a sought-after prospect to say the least, he has not taken any official visits as of yet, with his trip to Oxford being the first of his recruitment.
This weekend's multi-day trip to Oxford could prove to be a major turning point in his recruitment process, but only time will tell.
Holt is undoubtedly a top priority for the Rebels, and for good reason.
While listed as a shooting guard, he can do it all on the offensive side of the floor. Holt is an outstanding shooter, being able to catch-and-shoot, spot up in transition, or take contested shots, no matter where it is on the floor.
Holt can also drive to the basket, and possesses a lethal fade-away shot. His 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame is at the bigger end of shooting guards, further adding to his versatility.
The junior is also a solid defender, and is not afraid of contact, frequently drawing charge calls and playing sticky man-to-man defense.
In an era where many see defense as secondary to offense, Holt rewrites that notion by excelling at both ends of the floor.
It will be a battle to land his services, but whichever team ends up securing Holt's services, will be getting a star who will be looking to breakout even further in the collegiate ranks.
