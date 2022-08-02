More Ole Miss Football Recruiting Momentum Appears on the Way

Ole Miss football recruiting, after a post-spring lull, is back in the national spotlight.

Over the weekend, three new verbal commitments came down for Lane Kiffin's program, including pass rushers Neeo Avery and Jamarious Brown as well as junior college lineman Izavion Miller.

Many top recruits, like the commitments, were in Oxford over the weekend, and the feelings in the football facility surrounds more Rebel recruiting momentum on deck. Verbal commitment Brycen Sanders, the outstanding Tennessee native projected to play along the offensive line, hinted at three different names relatively close to joining the class of 2023 after spending the weekend in town.

The Grove Report runs down each.

WR Cayden Lee

A prospect TGR readers are quite familiar with, Lee has been a priority for Kiffin and company for some time. The Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain slot receiver projection had a huge offseason and raised his recruiting profile, but the Rebels have remained near the top of his list.

“Ole Miss, I mean, if you go to Ole Miss you are going to be set," Lee told TGR this summer. "It’s Lane Kiffin, if you play in Lane Kiffin’s offense, he’s going to sling the football around. That’s a receiver and quarterback’s offense.”

Lee is also considering Oklahoma, South Carolina and UCF, among others. There is no public timeline for a decision with the prospect often referred to as "honeycomb."

WR Ayden Williams

The only in-state recruit on this list, Williams has been considered a Rebel lean more times than not in his recruitment. Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and others have been in and out as contenders, but the Rebels have been a constant in the race for the Ridgeland (Miss.) High School star.

Williams, who was back in town for Juice Fest over the weekend along with many top 2023 commitments and targets, has also frequented Oxford since Kiffin took over. He has yet to take an official visit to the program. Three trips are still potentially on the table for the fall, however, as Williams has only taken two to date (USC, UT).

DB Braxton Myers

This may be the most interesting of the projected trio, should he pick the Rebels, of course because it would be a flipped commitment. Myers committed to USC back in May, and he took just the one official visit to Los Angeles in June. Clearly, other programs remain interested including the Rebels, which hosted him over the weekend.

Myers told 247Sports that multiple Ole Miss coaches have remained in contact through the USC commitment, leading to the weekend visit and reciprocated interest in the SEC West program. The Coppell (Texas) High School star also happens to have family ties to the state of Mississippi, so a return trip for an official visit and/or a game looks like a strong possibility in the fall.

Could this be a matter of when and not if? Optically, Kiffin flipping a USC pledge would be quite the national story.

