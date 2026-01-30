Ole Miss Football Emerges as Top Landing Spot for Nation's No. 3 ATH, Battling LSU

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais received a visit from the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff this week with associate head coach Frank Wilson making the trip to the Bayou State.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Bayou State turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits.

There have been multiple schools that are on his radar, but the Ole Miss Rebels will look to now build a stronger relationship with the coveted pass-catcher after another in-person visit this week.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on X.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Ohio State Buckeyes are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late.

The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process, but with Lane Kiffin bringing most of his offensive staff to Baton Rouge - namely wide receivers coach George McDonald - it means Calais will now have to start a new relationship with the position coach.

Along with the in-state Tigers, Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are intensifying their pursuit for Calais.

According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," the Buckeyes remain a threat in Calais process as he cruises up the rankings alongside LSU.

Calais is a two-way star on the prep scene, but projects as a wide receiver at the next level with sources indicating that Ole Miss and LSU are the two teams to watch as his process ramps up this offseason.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: