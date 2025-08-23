Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From JUCO Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Native
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have signed Iowa Western Community College offensive lineman Cooper Johnson, according to 247Sports.
The Lincoln (Neb.) native is a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made the move to suit up at the JUCO ranks for two seasons.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder held an offer from Western Michigan, but it's Kiffin and Co. that land the signature with the program looking to add depth in the trenches.
Ole Miss has seen multiple players along the offensive line battle injuries across August with the program navigating Fall Camp in Oxford.
Now, the Rebels will bring in the Iowa Western CC offensive lineman with the program hoping to add a boost in the trenches.
Johnson became the second commitment of the week via the JUCO level for the Rebels after the program also added Northwest Community College running back Macaleb Taylor.
The Running Back Addition: Macaleb Taylor
The talented Magnolia State native was set to suit up for Northwest Community College in 2025, but fast forward to this week, and the coveted running back is headed up to Oxford.
Taylor was one of the most productive players in Mississippi a season ago with the opportunity to suit up in the Southeastern Conference one he couldn't pass up on.
“I just want to say thanks for incredible opportunity that Northwest has given me. truly helped me take my skills and mindset to another level,” Taylor posted via X. “The experience has been nothing but a good opportunity. I just wanted to say that I will be transferring & becoming an @OleMissFB!!”
While leading his Grenada squad to a state title victory, Taylor logged 211 rushing yards on 29 carries for four touchdowns on the day.
Taylor rounded out his senior campaign with over 2,700 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns while rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
“I think he’s the best back in the state,” Grenada head coach Michael Fair told the Clarion Ledger. “I know everybody that’s got a good back says that, but this kid sees heavy boxes every Friday night, and, man, he just makes plays.
"We don’t turn the ball over and all that kind of stuff. And he’s just one of those special backs, and I thought he just took over tonight.”
