Ole Miss Football, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators Battling for Top-Five DL
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson will reveal a commitment decision on Friday, July 4 with the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Auburn Tigers rounding out the finalists.
Wilson, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is high on the Rebels with the program battling for his services down the stretch in his process.
He's visited Oxford on multiple occasions and has Ole Miss among the top contending schools after recently revealing a final five.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior has an offer list with the "Who's Who" on it, but it's the Rebels are firmly in the race alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide as the two programs to watch.
Wilson has a commitment decision penciled in for Friday, July 4 where it's set to become an Ole Miss versus Alabama battle with the Crimson Tide beginning to separate down the stretch.
This week, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of Alabama ti win out for Wilson's services.
The highly-touted defensive lineman has become a hot commodity in the Magnolia State with Kalen DeBoer and Co. pushing all the right buttons down the stretch.
Now, with a commitment decision less than 24 hours out, it's the Crimson Tide that appear to have the edge in crunch time.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Long and nimble defensive end that flashes a high level of untapped athleticism off the edge as a pass rusher. Primarily positioned in an odd front as a five technique, Wilson possesses the ability to bump inside situationally while showing the ability to utilize his first step quickness and athleticism to his advantage off the line of scrimmage.
"Hovering around 240-pounds currently, the Magnolia State product will need to add a significant amount of weight to his frame at the next level as he continues to develop from a play strength standpoint at the point of attack. Although he’s an easy mover for his size, the Top247 standout can struggle with pad level consistency off the snap which can prevent him from effectively disengaging and coming off of blocks consistently in the run game.
"Projects as an above average to good starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need one to two years to develop both from a physical and technical standpoint before making a significant impact on Saturdays."
