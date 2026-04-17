Ole Miss Football Among Top Contenders for LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels among the top contenders this offseason.

Martin is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he now checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana - and a Top-10 prospect in his position - as he continues his meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Following multiple spring visits, contenders are emerging for the talented Louisiana prospect as he navigates a busy spring in his recruitment.

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on," Rivals wrote of Martin.

"Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in. In-state LSU finally offered and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Martin is now down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been deemed the team to beat in Martin's recruitment with Kalen DeBoer and Co. surging in his recruitment.

Martin took a visit to Tuscaloosa last month for a visit with the Crimson Tide coaching staff before making he then made way to Oxford less than 24 hours as SEC schools galore fight for the elite Bayou State talent.

Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Frank Wilson will look to work his magic on the recruiting trail with Martin emerging as a top target on the program's board - with Ole Miss now among the top contenders this offseason.

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