Ole Miss Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Battling for Coveted North Carolina Target

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star edge rusher Braxton Rein remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a multi-team battle for the coveted defender.

Rein, a Top-10 edge rusher in America, is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on the prep scene where he's reeled in offers from a myriad of programs.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels added to the growing list of offers on Rein's sheet in October after making the move last fall and dishing out an offer his way.

As a freshman in 2024, Rein totaled 49 tackles 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception on defense while catching 6 passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on offense.

Fast forward to his sophomore season in 2025 and Rein made the move to transfer to Baylor School with an opportunity to further develop his game - where he certainly did so.

Now, the coveted defender is eyeing a multiple schools with the Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina Tar Heels - among others - piquing his interst as Ole Miss looks to continue battling for the talented two-way weapon.

Rein has taken snaps at both EDGE and tight end where he projects as an elite defender at the next level as program salivate over the potential he attains.

"Lanky athlete with what looks to be plenty of growth potential. Produced as both a defensive end and tight end as a 9th grader.Attacks with energy and will work to slip inside. Builds momentum in pursuit and can charge the cleat line," 247Sports wrote,

"Needs to improve stack strength, but can detach with a long arm.-Has flown under the radar, but has the tools to eventually be in a Power Four rotation."

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels as the program looks to continue their pursuit of the Top-10 edge rusher in America this offseason.

