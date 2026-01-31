Ole Miss Football Emerges As Top Destination for Prized Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference programs battling for his commitment.

Jackson has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but a strong junior campaign catapulted his status with a myriad of programs extending offers his way.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are squarely in the race for Jackson's commitment as his recruitment picks up amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Ole Miss is gaining traction with elite EDGE Antwan Jackson as Pete Golding’s staff stays busy on the recruiting trail.https://t.co/NmxrmpIp34 pic.twitter.com/95I7fwkFj5 — Hotty Toddy News (@HottyToddyNews) January 29, 2026

Ole Miss will continue looking to chip away at the coveted Tennessee prospect as Golding and the Rebels make their presence felt on the recruiting scene this offseason.

Golding and Co. are coming off of a week where the coaching staff held in-person visits with multiple priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while also being named finalists for multiple key prospects.

The Name to Know: EDGE Anthony Sweeney

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has trimmed his list of schools to 12 with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making the initial cut for the prized defensive weapon.

Sweeney checks in as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has ascended into a consensus Top-50 recruit across his prep career.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Anthony Sweeney is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings (No. 3 EDGE)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/kZ3Vvi3ZR1 pic.twitter.com/fWwpxIyEJX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2026

Now, the elite edge rusher has trimmed his list to 12 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, and Texas Tech as the 12 schools to watch in Sweeney's recruitment.

In what has emerged as another battle between LSU and Ole Miss, the pair of SEC schools are finalists for the coveted defender as he locks in on his recruitment - but multiple heavy-hitters are in the race.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: