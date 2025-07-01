Ole Miss Football and Arkansas Razorbacks Await Decision of Coveted Cornerback
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy remains on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar with a decision date inching closer for the Magnolia State prospect.
McCoy, a Top-20 prospect in Mississippi, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as of late with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.
The former Mississippi State commit reopened his recruitment in May with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder holds offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
McCoy took official visits to see both the Rebels and Bulldogs this summer with the pair of SEC schools emerging as threats in his process, but the Razorbacks and Tigers also remain in the mix with offers on the table.
McCoy has a decision date penciled in for Thursday, July 3 with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a favorite down the stretch.
Ole Miss is coming off of securing a commitment from the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, Landon Barnes, on Monday with the program hoping to remain hot on the recruiting trail come decision time for McCoy.
The impressive Magnolia State defensive back has multiple schools in the mix with Ole Miss and Mississippi State emerging as the two teams to keep tabs on down the stretch.
Ole Miss wide receiver target Xavier McDonald has also locked in a commitment date for Friday, July 4 and will be another Rebels target to monitor down the stretch in his process.
