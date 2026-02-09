Ole Miss Football and Auburn Tigers Among Top Landing Spots for Fast-Rising Prospect

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in the thick of it for the Peach State standout.

Haley has flown under-the-radar for much of his prep career, but a strong junior campaign has the talented defensive back emerging as a name to know heading into a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his high school stint.

But others are beginning to prioritize Haley with the LSU Tigers making their way to Georgia last month to check in with the talented defender - along with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program is throwing a hat in the ring as well for Haley after the staff traveled to visit with the priority target last month as well.

Courtesy of Dylan Haley on X.

Ole Miss is pushing the right buttons for the Peach State defensive back with the coaching staff eyeing an official visit from Haley in the coming months as his recruitment picks up.

But there are multiple Southeastern Conference schools that are battling in this one as the Peach State standout continues his rise as a two-way talent.

Haley logged nearly 50 receptions for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns with his dynamic ability on full display, but his current projection is as a talented defensive back

Golding and Co. have checked in with multiple priority prospects this offseason as the Rebels identify their premier targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Haley becoming a name to know heading into a critical stretch.

Now, all eyes are on Haley as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, and others beginning to emerge as schools to watch after holding in-person visits last month with the talented weapon.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: