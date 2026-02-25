Ole Miss Football, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans Make Major Move for Prized Safety

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey will visit nine programs this spring as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels set to receive one of their own.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment as contenders continue emerging followiing a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey last month.

Fast forward to earlier this week and Aparicio-Bailey has now revealed his 10 finalists with multiple powerhouse schools in the race for his services - including the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

Courtesy of Jayden Aparicio-Bailey on X.

Ole Miss sits alongside the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's a star-studded list for the Alabama native with SEC schools galore making up his Top-10 along with multiple powerhouses firmly in the race as he enters a critical stretch in his recruitment as unofficial and official visits get locked in.

Now, a visit schedule has been revealed via 247Sports:

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 11

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 15

- USC Trojans: March 23

- Auburn Tigers: March 25

- Florida Gators: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 7

- Alabama Crimson Tide: April 16

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

One of the most coveted DBs in the 2027 class, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has a long list of spring visits lined up before official visit season.



Here is the latest on his process, as well as what he likes about each top contender.



VIP Story https://t.co/KHRISn4S5S



— @Jaayy3_ — pic.twitter.com/bMwHq9vijm — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 25, 2026

Aparicio-Bailey is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Now, as his recruitment picks up, the coveted defensive back will weigh his options with nine trips on deck across the next few months.

