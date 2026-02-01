Ole Miss Football Going Toe-to-Toe With LSU Tigers for Pair of Priority Targets

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue dipping into Louisiana for priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff utilizing its ties in the Bayou State.

Once Golding and Co. hired former LSU Tigers associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson on staff in Oxford, the recruiting guru immediately boosted the program's chances at landing prospects in the border state.

Wilson has a track record of reeling in prospects from Louisiana where he's now ready to battle the LSU Tigers for multiple recruits moving forward.

Now, two top prospects in the Bayou State have the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels on their radars with Golding's coaching staff ready to go toe-to-toe with an SEC foe.

No. 1: S Jayden Anding - No. 2 Safety in Louisiana

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff checked in with Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding on Friday with the coaching staff extending an offer his way.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder now adds Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding on X.

LSU will be the program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

LSU has received multiple predictions across the last handful of months to earn Anding's commitment, but Ole Miss is ready to swing for the fences in "enemy territory" here.

No. 2: TE Ahmad Hudson

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with multiple powerhouse programs battling for his commitment.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make a statement in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national prospect in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

Lane Kiffin checked in with the No. 1 tight end in America on Friday: Ahmad Hudson.



The 6’6, 240-pounder comes in as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with #LSU in pursuit.



Now, Kiffin has made his way up to Ruston (La.) for an in-person visit this week. pic.twitter.com/OJlGNxXC6g — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 31, 2026

Now, with the Ole Miss coaching staff adding recruiting guru Frank Wilson as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach following a recent four-year stint with the LSU Tigers - he's beginning to make his presence felt on the recruiting scene for the program.

According to Ole Miss 365, Wilson made the trip to Ruston (La.) to check-in with Hudson last week as the Ole Miss Rebels eye the five-star.

