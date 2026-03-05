Ole Miss Football and Oregon Ducks Dish Out Offers to Fast-Rising Alabama Safety

Birmingham (Ala.) safety CJ Craig-Jones continues emerging as one of the fastest-rising defensive backs in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast entering the race this offseason.

Craig-Jones has flown under-the-radar across his first two seasons of high school football, but as the Alabama native gears up for his junior campaign, he's quickly seen his recruitment pick up.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has now earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, and Colorado Buffaloes, among several others, across the last few weeks.

Ole Miss and Oregon quickly dished out offers on Wednesday with Kentucky and Texas A&M following amid a significant day in Craig-Jones' process.

Big day for CJ Craig-James - Kentucky, Ole Miss and Oregon offered the 2028 SAF out of Parker HS in Birmingham, Ala.



The coveted defensive back has also locked in a spring visit schedule with multiple unofficial trips locked in:

- Vanderbilt Commodores: March 14

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 24

- Vanderbilt Commodores: March 26

- Florida Gators: March 28

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 4

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 11

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: April 12

For the Ole Miss Rebels, Pete Golding and Co. will now look to get the coveted defender to Oxford this offseason as he prepares to check-in with multiple SEC schools - including two trips to see Vanderbilt this month.

Ole Miss is preparing to host multiple coveted targets in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle this month - including America's No. 1 safety, Giovanni Tuggle. amid a meteoric rise.

The Winder (Ga.) four-star safety will make his way to Oxford this offseason for an unofficial visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Tuggle, the top-ranked safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as the top defensive back in America after back-to-back dominant seasons to begin his prep career.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Fast forward to his sophomoer campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Now, contenders are emerging after earning offers from the "Who's Who" in his recruitment with an unofficial visit schedule solidified as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make an impression.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

