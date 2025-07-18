Ole Miss Football and Michigan Wolverines in 'Heated Battle' for Georgia Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will reveal a commitment decision in the coming weeks with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, he revealed via social media in July.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now narrowed his focus to a trio of Southeastern Conference programs alongside Michigan.
For Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is pushing all the right buttons for the Sunshine State native.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a productive unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis also checked in with the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide for official visits as he continued evaluating the contenders in his process.
But the Michigan Wolverines are coming in hot for the talented defender, according to Rivals.
It'a becoming a "heated battle" for Davis as he inches closer towards a commitment decision during the first weekend of August.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
Now, he's roughly two weeks away from making a decision as his process winds down with Ole Miss looking to reel in Davis.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.