Ole Miss Football and Oregon Ducks Battling Penn State for Elite Top-10 Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and Co. are early contenders for the elite signal-caller, battling the Ducks and Nittany Lions.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher's Instagram.
In this story:

Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has narrowed his focus to a trio of schools as he begins evaluating his contenders this fall.

Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions as he locks in on making a commitment decision.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process and was back in Oxford in June for an unofficial visit.

Now, as me navigates his junior campaign in 2025, it's the Rebels alongside the Ducks and Nittany Lions as the finalists after revealing his final three schools in August.

“I’ve played quarterback my whole life,” Croucher told High School on SI. “It’s the only position I’ve ever played.

"I’ve always wanted the ball in my hands. I’ve taken everything I learned back at home and throughout my career and brought it to Cheshire.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Croucher transferred to Cheshire prior to his sophomore campaign where he immediately turned heads in a new system.

“Personally, I think it went really well. I improved my game in some ways and got better," Croucher said.

"As a team we went 5-4. It’s not the best, but the competition is tough because you’re facing a lot of potential Division I athletes. This upcoming season, I think we’re going to do really well.”

Now, as he prepares for his second season in the system and his third season of prep ball, Croucher will be a prospect to keep tabs on with three elite programs on his radar.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Kiffin and Co. have a proven track record of developing quarterbacks and will look to carry their momentum in the recruitment of Croucher.

Ole Miss will continue evaluating options in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Croucher becoming an early target for the program as the Rebels begin locking in on the rising-junior class.

The 247Sports Scouting Report on Croucher: "Intriguing three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball and is a legitimate prospect as a pitcher. Had a very productive freshman year, throwing for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s a big strong kid with a projectable 6-4, 190 pound frame that we can easily see carrying another 20-25 pounds or so when he’s playing in college.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"Has a live arm and easy velocity, can get the ball down the field with ease without a big windup. Strong mechanically with a tight release and can throw from different arm angles. Shows good mobility in the pocket, can feel pressure and either climb the pocket or escape outside and make plays off-script.

"Has a really nice all around game and looks like one of the better pure throwers in the ’27 class. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect who should be recruited at the national level."

Published
