Ole Miss Football Battling at the Top With Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama for Prized OL

Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind four-star offensive lineman Antonio Keefer made his way down to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Keefer checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools pursuing his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

"On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly," Rivals wrote. "When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim.

"As he continues to develop, Keefer’s technique could improve and allow him to become an impact blocker at the college level, too."

As Keefer navigates this offseason with unofficial and official visits on the docket, the Ole Miss Rebels are making sure to turn up the heat for the talented Tennessee offensive lineman.

Ole Miss hosted multiple priority targets this week with Keefer emerging as a top prospect on the board - where he checked in with Ole Miss on Friday:

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will also be a team to keep tabs on, but Ole Miss is certainly setting the pace here after a strong unofficial visit on Friday.

Keefer had the chance to talk shop with Rebels star signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss while also make his rounds with the coaching staff in Oxford as he feels the love from Ole Miss this offseason.

Now, the goal is to get Keefer down on an official visit as the Rebels continue their pursuit of the coveted target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Golding and Co. are navigating a pivotal offseason with multiple blue-chippers setting official visits with the Ole Miss program as the staff looks to build on the No. 11 Recruiting Class in America.

