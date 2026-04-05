Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Emerge as Legit Contenders for Top Recruit

Marion (Ark.) three-star running back Jeremiah Dent has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the coveted Arkansas prospect.

Dent checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas with a myriad of programs fighting for his commitment as he continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, and Iowa Hawkeyes, among several others, following a strong junior campaign.

Dent logged 1,057 rushing yards on 102 attempts while accounting for 22 total touchdowns and 1,983 all-purpose yards with powerhouse programs from coast-to-coast entering the race for his pledge after putting offers on the table.

He initially trimmed his list of final schools to eight this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside Arkansas, Auburn, North Carolina, Arizona State, Iowa, Vanderbilt, and Miami.

Now, he's made another cut with a commitment date set for the first week of May.

Dent will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Auburn Tigers with the handful of schools making their presence felt in his process this offseason.

The Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with priority targets emerging amid a pivotal stretch for the program as official visit season inches closer in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss currently sits with a Top-10 class in the cycle with commitments from multiple blue-chippers that continue to rise in the rankings - headlined by top defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker out of Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County.

Courtesy of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on X.

"Shumaker is on the short list when talking about the top interior defensive lineman in the country. Had a big junior season, totaling 69 tackles 17 for loss, 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push," Rivals wrote of Shumaker.

"Gets off the ball well, shows an active motor and lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Can win with speed and power and has the ability to dominate at the point of attack.

"Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most high school interior lineman but very high ceiling and projects as a high impact player at the Power 4 level."

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