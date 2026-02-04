Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Target Backs Off UCLA Bruins Commitment

Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview three-star cornerback Trysten Shaw has reopened his recruitment process after backing off of his commitment to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.

Shaw checks in as a Top-100 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he will now press the reset button on his recruitment after a five-month stint of being committed to the UCLA program.

“After a long thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment. Thank you UCLA for the opportunity,” Shaw wrote announcing his decision on X.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Lone Star State native will have a myriad of schools to choose from with Shaw flaunting an offer list with the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, San Diego State, and Washington in the mix.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels could look to intensify their pursuit for the Top-100 cornerback in America with programs from coast-to-coast holding offers on the table.

Golding and Co. have remained active in the market for top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after checking in with priority targets last month for in-person visits.

The New Name to Know: Jarrell Chandler

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler is a name to know with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels entering the race in January after extending an offer to the talented defensive back.

Chandler checks in as a Top-50 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has received scholarships from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, with contenders emerging in his process.

The Tennessee native recently trimmed his list of over 20 offers to 10 schools with Chandler placing a focus on Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

But with Ole Miss entering the race in late January, Chandler has adjusted his top schools, according to Rivals.

