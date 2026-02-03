Rutgers vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue their California road trip with a matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday night.

Rutgers gave USC a good scare over the weekend, losing by jus three points as +12.5 underdogs. The Knights have now lost five games in a row, but covered as double-digit underdogs in four of them.

UCLA is also coming off a close loss, losing in overtime to Indiana. That ended a three-game winning streak for the Bruins, and they’re home favorites again tonight.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Rutgers vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rutgers +13.5 (-105)

UCLA -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rutgers: +800

UCLA: -1350

Total

141.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rutgers vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Rutgers record: 9-13

UCLA record: 15-7

Rutgers vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Rutgers is 10-12 ATS this season

UCLA is 9-13 ATS this season

Rutgers is 5-4 ATS on the road this season

UCLA is 6-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 12-10 in Rutgers games this season

The UNDER is 12-10 in UCLA games this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Rutgers road games this season

The UNDER is 7-6 in UCLA home games this season

Rutgers vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Tyler Bilodeau, Forward, UCLA Bruins

Tyler Bilodeau is leading the way for the Bruins. The senior forward leads the team with 18.2 points per game, which also ranks him 84th in the nation. He’s shooting 51.8% from the field this season, tying him for 101st-best in the country as well.

The big man has been consistent in the last few games, dropping in 18 points in each of his last three contests.

After starting his collegiate career at Oregon State, Bilodeau has found a home at UCLA over the last two seasons.

Rutgers vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

Rutgers has still yet to win a road game this season, and while I don’t see that changing tonight, the Scarlet Knights have put up a good fight in recent road games. They lost by three as +12.5 underdogs, six as +17.5 dogs, and nine with a +14.5 spread in their last three road contests.

UCLA is coming off an overtime thriller against Indiana and failed to cover -7.5 in its last home game against Northwestern. Rutgers should be able to keep it up and cover tonight at UCLA.

Pick: Rutgers +13.5 (-105)

