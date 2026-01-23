Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Targeting ACC Transfer to Boost Portal Hauls

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels aren't done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program eyeing another addition along the offensive line.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler made the decision to hit the free agent market following the Hurricanes' National Championship Game appearance with multiple SEC schools now in pursuit.

Kinsler checks in as one of the top remaining transfer offensive linemen in the portal with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing a visit this weekend from the ACC transfer.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has received interest from the likes of the Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among others, as his recruitment heats up after officially entering the market.

According to multiple reports, Kinsler is expected in Oxford this weekend on an official visit following his trip to see the Auburn Tigers.

Courtesy of Tommy Kinsler on X.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are also viewed as a team to watch in his process with the clock ticking until a decision is made by the ACC transfer.

Kinsler has appeared in 22 games across the last two seasons where he will now depart Coral Gables in search of a new home with two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted with Miami in 2023 prior to back-to-back seasons where he appeared in double-digit games.

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels with a visit set for this weekend as the program looks to lock in the ACC offensive lineman.

Ole Miss has landed over 25 transfers to the program's class this offseason with Golding and Co. clicking on all cylinders.

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: