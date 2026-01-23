Ole Miss Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Top Miami Hurricanes Transfer

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler hit the NCAA Transfer Portal following the program's College Football Playoff run with multiple SEC schools in pursuit.

Kinsler checks in as one of the top remaining transfer offensive linemen in the portal with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has received interest from the likes of the Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among others, as his recruitment heats up.

Kinsler is expected in Oxford this weekend on an official visit following his trip to see the Auburn Tigers, according to multiple reports.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are also viewed as a team to watch in his process with the clock ticking until a decision is made by the ACC transfer.

Kinsler has appeared in 22 games across the last two seasons where he will now depart Coral Gables in search of a new home with two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted with Miami in 2023 prior to back-to-back seasons where he appeared in double-digit games.

🚨BREAKING🚨: Miami OT Tommy “Bruno” Kinsler IV will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.



The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman appeared in 19 games for the Hurricanes as a reserve offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/yFztLabUfs — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) January 21, 2026

Now, Ole Miss remains a viable option for the talented Sunshine State native as the Rebels look to build on the program's No. 2 portal class.

Ole Miss has landed over 25 transfers to the program's class this offseason with Golding and Co. clicking on all cylinders.

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: