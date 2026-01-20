One Underrated Transfer in Ole Miss Football's No. 2 Rated Transfer Portal Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as early offseason winners after the program dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal with the No. 2 class in America.

Once the Rebels' magical College Football Playoff run wrapped up in early January, the coaching staff in Oxford began attacking the recruiting trail with a primary focus on reloading the roster for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss saw multiple game-changing players depart the Magnolia State, but Golding and Co. knocked it out of the park in landing reinforcements to retool the depth of the roster.

Now, as the Rebels look to put the finishing touches on the class, there are several "underrated" newcomers to keep tabs on.

The one that sticks out statistically is Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Thomas checks in as a Top-20 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the productive second-level defender as one of the first additions in the haul.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during warmups before the game against the Samford Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After starting his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Thomas made the move to Waco where he spent a pair of seasons with the Baylor Bears - stuffing the stat sheet across his time with the program.

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

The strong 2025 campaign led Thomas to be named to the All-Big 12 second team where Golding and Co. reel in a highly-productive piece to the defense at a position of need for the 2026 season.

Now, Thomas will look to emerge as a starter in Oxford as an "underrated" component to the Transfer Portal Class.

The Transfer Portal Additions [26]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

