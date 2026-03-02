Ole Miss Football Battling Miami Hurricanes for Prized In-State Running Back Target

Poplarville (Miss.) four-star running back Ty Keys is gearing up for a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process this offseason with multiple visits on the docket.

Keys checks in as a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-150 prospect in America with Ole Miss battling multiple heavy-hitters in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder recently trimmed his list of schools to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and UCF Knights.

It's a strong list of finalists for Keys as he evaluates all options - with Ole Miss certainly emerging as a school to know in his recruitment.

Across Keys' junior campaign, he ran for 3,285 yards and 45 touchdowns amid his breakout season with his prep squad in 2025.

In 14 games as a freshman in 2023, he ran for 1,222 yards and 24 touchdowns where college programs had him on their radar.

Through three years and 32 games, Keys has already logged 5,072 yards and 76 touchdowns after only playing in five games as a sophomore in 2024.

Now, contenders are emerging with the Miami Hurricanes also beginning to build momentum with an unofficial and official visit locked in for this offseason as he evaluates contenders.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net at the running back position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Keys firmly on the board for Pete Golding and the coaching staff.

The 247Sports Evaluation: "MVP of the Mississippi 4A state title game where he carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and a TD in Poplarville’s 29-28 victory over Louisville. Also had a 83-yard KORTD in the win. Missed 8 games due to a shoulder injury, but finished sophomore campaign with 101 carries for 565 yards and 7 TD, per MaxPreps.

"2023: Finished freshman campaign at Poplarville with 148 carries for 1,222 yards (8.3 YPC) and 24 TD. Added 21 tackles, a PBU and a FF on defense."

