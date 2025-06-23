Ole Miss Football Battling Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers for Coveted Safety
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star safety Cortez Redding is down to four schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix for the talented defensive back.
Redding, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, has earned double-digit offers with the likes of the USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions extending scholarships.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has narrowed his focus to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the Georgia native.
Redding is down to the Rebels, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes.
He's taken official visits to each of his finalists with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff getting him over to campus during the weekend of May 30.
The multi-day stay provided a chance for Redding to soak in the scenes of Oxford alongside multiple priority targets that joined him in town.
With four finalists locked in, Redding has also set a commitment date for July 25th as he winds down his recruitment process during the summer months.
“I want to go where I can play and get my feet wet early for a coaching staff that develops my body and mind for the next level," Redding previously told On3 Sports.
"Then I want a school that prepares me for life after football and teaches me about manhood, my future with a wife, kids and things like that. Those are the main four things I look for in a school.”
Now, all focus is on making a decision with four finalists locked in and a commitment date set for July 25th as Ole Miss intensifies its push.
