Ole Miss Football Battling Nebraska Cornhuskers for Prized Offensive Line Target
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret will officially visit the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as his recruiting process winds down this summer.
Miret, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, reeled in an offer from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the staff making the call.
Once an offer was in hand, it was important for Miret to make his way up to Oxford for a chance to check out the scenes of the Southeastern Conference program.
“Ole Miss is my most recent offer, I want to check them out,” Miret told High School On SI in January.
“I plan to go there during my spring break. I have to check them out now that they have offered me. Then I will check out the other schools in that area, but I’m not sure which ones yet.”
Now, after checking in with Ole Miss unofficially, he's ready for his official visits with a commitment date locked in for June 25, according to Rivals.
In March, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder made his trip to Ole Miss for a Saturday visit. He soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp alongside multiple priority targets on the program's radar.
Following the trip, the Rebels continued surging in his recruitment with Ole Miss moving "into the top group," according to 247Sports' David Johnson.
Ole Miss will get Miret up to Oxford for an official visit during the weekend of June 13-15, sources tell Ole Miss On SI. He will also officially visit Nebraska (June 6-8) and Miami (June 20-22).
Georgia Tech will also receive a visit, Rivals reported on Tuesday.
Kiffin and Co. will battle down the stretch for the highly-touted Sunshine State native, but will have to fend off a slew of schools with a commitment date now set for June 25.
Ole Miss currently holds the No. 15 overall Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with near double-digit prospects pledged to the program.
The Rebels are preparing for a critical summer stretch on the recruiting trail with a myriad of top prospects set to officially visit in June.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.