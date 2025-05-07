Ole Miss Football Battling Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State for Talented Tight End
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star tight end Luke Sorenson remains one of the top prospects in California as he gears up for his senior campaign in 2025.
Sorenson, a Top-50 tight end in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in the nation entering the mix in his process,
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sorenson took an official visit to Oxford this past weekend to check in with the Rebels for a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Now, the program has emerged as a contender, but there are multiple programs in play for the talented pass-catcher.
UCLA, Nebraska and Penn State will all receive official visits this summer. The USC Trojans are also in play, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from the West Coast has garnered significant SEC interest as of late with the Tennesseee Volunteers also getting in on the action with an offer.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that received the first official visit and will continue putting their recruiting caps on to battle for Sorenson's services.
Kiffin and Co. hold a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference heading into the summer months with multiple priority prospects set to take official visits.
It's an impressive stretch for the Rebels with the program retooling the roster for the long haul in Oxford with a pair of high-profile recruits jumping on board.
